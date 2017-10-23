22 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Minister Visits Cabinda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — The Health Minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, visited on Saturday the municipalities of Cacongo, Buco Zau and Belize, northern Cabinda province, where she assessed the current state of the sector in those regions.

In Cabinda since Friday, the minister held a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor, Eugénio Laboriho, and visited some hospitals in the city of Cabinda to check their reality.

The institutions that she visited it includes the Provincial Hospital of Cabinda, maternal and infant Hospital 1º de Maio, Infection Disease Hospital of Santa Catarina, as well as the medicines and equipment warehouse.

Sílvia Lutucuta noted the problems with which the health sector in Cabinda is facing, with emphasis on the shortage of drugs and expendable materials, some services, spaces in some units, organization, among others.

Angola

Fuel Shortages Continue, Despite Sonangol's Assurance of Availability

Drivers in Luanda continue facing huge queues and difficulties to fuel their vehicles with gasoline, due to the delay… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.