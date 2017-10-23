Angola: Health Minister Visits Cabinda

Cabinda — The Health Minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, visited on Saturday the municipalities of Cacongo, Buco Zau and Belize, northern Cabinda province, where she assessed the current state of the sector in those regions.

In Cabinda since Friday, the minister held a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor, Eugénio Laboriho, and visited some hospitals in the city of Cabinda to check their reality.

The institutions that she visited it includes the Provincial Hospital of Cabinda, maternal and infant Hospital 1º de Maio, Infection Disease Hospital of Santa Catarina, as well as the medicines and equipment warehouse.

Sílvia Lutucuta noted the problems with which the health sector in Cabinda is facing, with emphasis on the shortage of drugs and expendable materials, some services, spaces in some units, organization, among others.