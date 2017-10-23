23 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Chaile Backs Cancellation of UPND Rally Over Cholera Threats

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
(File photo).
By George Mwenya

Opposition leader Radical Revolutionary Party (RRP) leader Vincent Chaile has backed government's decision to cancel the UPND rally that was due to take place in Kanyama yesterday.

Chaile said the Cholera threat was real and holding a rally in Kanyama would have been an oversight.

"Let's not be emotional as to why UPND rally which was supposed to take place in Kanyama has been cancelled... as much as we are in opposition I think that was a serious over sight from the police..

"It's unfortunate that the petition might have come from our comrade Tayali but he has a point... lets bear in mind that life is more important than politics.

"We are all in politics with a sole purpose of improving the life of our people but it would have made more sense If such a caution came from medical personal or ministry of health," he said.

Zambia

Timber Traders Implicate Govt Officials in Illegal Dealings

The mayhem in the timber industry has been brought to the fore by the Zambia National Association for Saw Millers… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.