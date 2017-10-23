Zimbabwe: How Mine Dump Shabanie

A brace and an assist by midfielder Tinashe Makanda saw How Mine outclassing Shabanie Mine at Barbourfields yesterday to storm into their maiden Chibuku Super Cup final.

How Mine made a host of changes to the young side that lost 1-2 to Bulawayo City during a mid-week Premiership encounter and called on the experience of Milton Ncube, Kuda Musharu and Peter "Rio" Moyo.

Musharu who has previously seen duty with the now defunct Monomotapa responded to the challenge to use his experience in the cup game by opening the scoring for How Mine with just 30 seconds on the clock, heading in a long pass from Makanda.

The second goal came in the 62nd minute when Makanda latched onto diminutive midfielder Pasca Manhanga's through ball to fire past Shabanie Mine goalkeeper Petros Moyo.

Makanda then sealed his brace in the 71st minute when he made a great run from the middle of the park to round up the goalkeeper and put How Mine three goals up.

That goal virtually assured the Bulawayo gold miners of a date against Harare City who had earlier secured their berth in the final when knocking out Bulawayo City in a lunch time kick-off at the same venue.

Shabanie Mine scored their consolation on the stroke of full time when Bruno Mtigo's curler inside the box beat goalkeeper Donovan Bernard.

How Mine dominated play with Ncube, Moyo and Manhanga controlling the midfield.

And their Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu was happy with his team's performance and said they deserved to be in the final.

"It has not been an easy road for us and we thank God for taking us this far. We played really well today and the early goal was a confidence booster for the boys and that helped us gain an advantage in the game. e could have scored more goals today had we been more clinical," said Kaindu.

His Shabanie Mine counterpart Takesure Chiragwi, was disappointed with the result.

"We did not play well... this is not the way we have been playing in recent games. I thought fatigue got the better of us today. We would have loved to be in the final," said Chiragwi.

Shabanie Mine who are not yet out of the woods will now shift their attention to their battle for survival in the Premiership where the battle against relegation has become as tense as that for the championship title.

How Mine . . . . . . . . . .(1) 3

Shabanie Mine . . . . . .(0) 1