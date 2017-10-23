President Edgar Lungu has launched a $50 Million fish project under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project.

The project is themed "Zambia Aquaculture on the path of Sustainable growth.

President Lungu says 1,200 fish farmers and entrepreneurs comprising 50 percent women and youth will benefit from the project.

The Head of state says approximately 50,000 indirect beneficiaries will also enjoy the benefits of the projects which includes entrepreneurs in the aquaculture value chain such as fish processors, fish traders, fish transporters and employees.

"I am glad that the efforts made by my Government to proactively promote aquaculture have impressively delivered results by increasing the yields from 12, 988 metric tonnes in 2012 to 30, 285 metric tonnes in 2016.

"This is a pure demonstration that the country is on the right track to boost fish production which should enable the country to cut fish imports and instead promote local production for export.

"Let me reaffirm my governments commitment to continue supporting fish farmers and improve the quality of production through technical support and empowering them with the necessary management skills," he said.