23 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fire Razes Lodge in Ongwediva

Photo: He Who Laughs Last/Wikimedia
(File photo).
By Loide Jason

Ongwediva — Ongwediva Town Lodge burned to cinder and ashes on Saturday afternoon. The fire also caused substantial damage to the nearby Destiny Hotel, where about seven offices burned down completely.

According to Warrant Thomas Aiyambo, the fire incident happened around 16h00 on Saturday. The police say the lodge had been hosting a barbeque party and that a spark from the fire caused the thatched roof to catch alight, setting the whole building ablaze.

The fire spread quickly to other buildings, quickly burning down the entire establishment, and spreading to the next establishment, the Destiny Hotel, part of which also burned down.

All firefighters at Ongwediva, Oshakati and Ondangwa were summoned to the scene of the blaze, but could do little to reduce the menacing fire Aiyambo said.

As a result, Ongwediva Town Lodge has now been reduced to a pile of ash and the Hotel Destiny next door lost part of its buildings, he confirmed. The extent and cost of the damage has not yet been established.

