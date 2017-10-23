In 2015 when Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza was irrationally and irregularly appointed as acting head of the DPCI by former Minister of Police, Nathi Nhleko, The Bern found himself scuttling up the ranks, promoted almost immediately to Lieutenant-General and earning a cool R1.6-million a year. Put out to pasture in September by new Minster of Police Fikile Mbalula, Ntlemeza exited SAPS at the lower rank of Major-General which he had held before his appointment. Ntlemeza has now approached the Constitutional Court seeking leave to appeal the SCA ruling setting aside his appointment. He would also like the bigger pension package he thinks he is entitled to. By MARIANNE THAMM.

That sound you hear emanating from under the bus is Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza, disgraced erstwhile head of the country's prime crime fighting unit, the Hawks, crawling out, application to the Constitutional Court in hand, in a last and desperate bid to get back his top job.

But is that really what The Bern is up to?

A close reading of Ntlemeza's notice of application filed with the ConCourt on 18 October reveals a more practical reason for this, his umpteenth attempt at getting around the law.

A bigger pension package.

On the...