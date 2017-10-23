South Africa: Op-Ed - a Snapshot of South African Politics From a Parliamentary Tour

opinion

Last week, two colleagues and I attended a tour of South Africa's Parliament with nearly 100 students from Stellenbosch University. When we left campus on Tuesday morning, President Jacob Zuma's most recent Cabinet shuffle hadn't been announced. Nevertheless, the reshuffle was an interesting backdrop for an engaging experience that provided a snapshot of South African politics at the moment. By DAVID REIERSGORD.

During a tour of South Africa's Parliament, we got to hear a number of MPs from different parties speak; we were shown the Parliamentary library, and we were taken to the galleries of the National Assembly and the old Assembly Chamber, which were both in session. This comprehensive tour was both an informative and a positive experience at a time when the perception of South African politics feels incoherent and gloomy.

In the first part of the tour, MPs from the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the United Democratic Movement and the Congress of the People spoke to our group. Each speaker represented their particular party and articulated their stance on a range of issues important to the students, such as democratic processes, student fees, corruption, education, inequality and unemployment - concerns that...