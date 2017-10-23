Angola: SME Advises Foreigners to Use Banks for Transactions

Menongue — The Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) at Cuando Cubango met with foreigners of various nationalities from 19 to 20 October to urge them to carry out their financial transactions through banks in order to avoid risks.

Assessing the meeting on Friday, the SME's spokesman, Teodoro Camilo, said that the foreign citizens were advised to avoid carrying large sums of money from Cuando Cubango province to other parts of the country.

According to the official, this behavior is concerned with the personal safety of the foreigners, bearing in mind that the transportation of large sums of money attracts criminals.

In addition to the advice related to the financial domain, foreigners were also informed about the Angolan laws that regulate the migratory situation of a foreigner.

The spokesman said that the meeting with the foreigners was good because it allows clarifying how the foreigners should behave according to their visas.