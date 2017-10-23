Sudan: Al-Basher Leaves for Kuwait Tomorrow, Sunday

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher leaves, tomorrow, Sunday, for Kuwait leading a high level delegation in a two day official visit in the context of a tour that, will also take him to Qatar, to review with the leaderships in these countries, the bilateral relations, Sudan reconstruction efforts and realization of peace.

Al-Basher, during the visit, will review with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani the development in the region and the regional and international issues of common interest.

Al-Basher will be accompanied by the Ministers of Presidency, Foreign Affairs, the Director of Intelligence and Security Service and the Director General of the President's Offices.