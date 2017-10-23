21 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Leaves for Kuwait Tomorrow, Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher leaves, tomorrow, Sunday, for Kuwait leading a high level delegation in a two day official visit in the context of a tour that, will also take him to Qatar, to review with the leaderships in these countries, the bilateral relations, Sudan reconstruction efforts and realization of peace.

Al-Basher, during the visit, will review with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani the development in the region and the regional and international issues of common interest.

Al-Basher will be accompanied by the Ministers of Presidency, Foreign Affairs, the Director of Intelligence and Security Service and the Director General of the President's Offices.

Sudan

President of the Republic Receives Director of Arab Planning Institute

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was informed on efforts of the Arab Planning Institute(API) when… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.