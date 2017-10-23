21 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 3 Syrian Doctors Resident At AU Villa Fly Home

By Mustapha Jallow

Three International doctors from Syria, have flown back to their country few weeks ago. This information was disclosed to this medium by their fellow Syrian doctor who preferred anonymity.

The sources indicate that the three doctors returned to Syria after an eviction notice letter was given to them to leave the premises. The source further revealed that some of the doctors are not affected and are still staying at the Villas but the three have left since their contract terms was close to expire.

"I'm a Syrian doctor and am still working in the Gambia." I'm not affected and things are normal with me. The ones who were noticed have returned to our country," the source said.

A female Cuban doctor residing at the Villas acknowledged the ongoing eviction but was quick to say that she was not affected and continues to work in the country.

"Everything is normal and I still report to work," she said.

While at the AU Villa, this reporter noticed that the premise is currently under heavy guard by the Police Intervention Unit (PIU).

It could be recalled that an eviction notice was issued by the Solicitor General, conveying directives from the office of the President, asking residents of Taf Brufut Garden Estate to vacate the premises, since the 15th of September 2017. The notice includes International Doctors, ex-President Jammeh's nephew and wife etc.

