Angola: Construction Minister Ensures Conclusion of Works in Cabinda

Cabinda — The Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, guaranteed on Friday in the northern Cabinda province that the infrastructural works, identified during his visit to the province, will have priority in its conclusion.

Manuel Tavares de Almeida, who was speaking at the end of his few-hour visit to Cabinda stressed that priority will go to the works of the water drainage systems, the fight against ravines, mainly in the area of Tchizo hill.

Among the works sites visited by the minister stands out the Cabinda University Campus and the construction of the integrated infrastructures of the city of Cabinda.