Angola: MPLA Regrets Death of Ciel DA Conceição Cristóvão "Gato"

Luanda — The Politburo of the ruling MPLA party on Saturday expressed its dismay at the death of Ciel Conceição Cristóvão "Gato", a former leader of the party and commander of the armed struggle for national liberation, on October 20 in Luanda by disease.

In a note received by Angop, the MPLA's Politburo states that Ciel Conceição Cristovão "Gato", a retired army general of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), until his death, was 72 years old.

Joined the ranks of the MPLA in 1961, where he played a leading role in the various political-military regions he was part of, the late leader was part of the first guerrilla detachment, which led to the creation of the People's Liberation Army of Angola (EPLA) in 1962. Popular Armed Forces of the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA).

In independent Angola, Ciel Conceição Cristovão "Gato" played important roles, both in the MPLA's central apparatus, where he was a member of its Central Committee, and in the Armed Forces, where he served as Commander of the Angolan Air Force.

For this reason, the MPLA's Politburo bows to the memory of Ciel Conceição Cristovão"Gato" and, on behalf of militants, supporters and friends of the Party, addresses the bereaved family, the FAA General Staff and the Ministry of the former Combatants and Motherland Veterans its most heartfelt condolences.