Somalia: AU Envoy Urges Somalis to Forge Unity in Fight Against Terrorism

The African Union top envoy in Somalia on Saturday called on Somalis to unite in the fight against terrorism which has seen several innocent lives being lost in the recent past.

Francisco Madeira, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, also urged Somalis to work closely with the security forces to defeat Al-Shabaab and other agents of terror.

"I wish to appeal to the Somali population to remain united and provide the government and its security agencies with information that will help bring to book the perpetrators of this barbaric incident that took many lives and destroyed property," Madeira said.

He made the remarks when top AMISOM and UN officials joined the Somali government mourning the victims of Oct. 14 bomb attacks.

The event, organized by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, was also attended by the diplomatic corps and residents of Mogadishu.

According to a statement issued after the event, Madeira noted that individuals who commit heinous crimes against innocent civilians live in the community and urged peace loving citizens to volunteer information to security forces to help arrest the criminals.

"The individuals who planned and executed this attack live in the middle of the population and the explosives that we used were assembled in the midst of a habitational area and transported via the population; hence some of us should have the information that is necessary to stop these people. We must provide this information to the government," he said.

At least 358 people died after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) exploded at a busy neighborhood in Mogadishu.

Hundreds of residents injured in the blast are still nursing injuries in various hospitals in the city including Kenya, Sudan and Turkey where they were airlifted for medical attention.

Head of United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), Hubert Price, condemned the attack and reiterated the UN's continued support to Somalia.

"The UN family strongly condemns the carnage, the continued loss of life and destruction of property by terrorists here in Somalia. We reiterate our commitment to continue to stand with the people and government of Somalia and to support all efforts towards ensuring the safety and security of the Somali people," said Price.

Minister of Transport, Mohamed Abdullahi Salad said the attack by Al-Shabaab will not break the resolve of the Somali people in their quest for peace and security, but make them stronger and more united.

"We are here to condole with each other and to help the victims of the bomb attack to the best of our ability," Salad said.