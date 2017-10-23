21 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Port Manager Blamed for Plot Against Somali National

The manager of Mogadishu seaport Ahmed Washington has been accused of handing over a Somali national to a foreign country.

Muse Habad Tife, who is familiar with the case, told Radio Shabelle that the port manager has facilitated the arrest of Hashi Omar Hassan by Italy on suspicion of the murder of Italian citizens.

Ahmed Washington has played a role in the detention of Hassan by bringing a false evidence to the Italian court, while he was innocent of all charges against him, according to Tife.

"It is unfortunate that Ahmed Washington who plotted the illegal detention of innocent Somali national in Italy to be named a high position in Somali Federal government especially as the general manager of Mogadishu port," said Tife.

Somali people are upset about his appointment as the port manager.

Mogadishu's port manager Ahmed Washington, who has been accused of similar plots in the past, has yet to comment on the matter.

