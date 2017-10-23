Gambia: Derby of Easts Ends in a Draw

Photo: The Kombo East goalkeeper Abubacarr Camara punches the ball from his defense The FIB-sponsored Super Nawettan resumed yesterday after its brief halting triggered by referees' one-day protest demanding pay rise.

Tuesday's encounter witnessed a tough duel between Kombo East and Serrekunda East at the East Park. Kombo East secured an early opener in the 16th minute via Mbemba Kujabi before hosts SK East evened matters courtesy of Wuyeh Nyassi in the 22nd minute.

In the second period, the teams continued the struggle creating numerous chances, especially serial cup winners SK East who watched their efforts agonisingly go past the post.

The derby of Easts was peppered with cheering from both opposition supporters unified in songs and chanting in a hear-warming move.