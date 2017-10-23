Gambian Girl in PSG Trial

French Ligue One champions PSG women's team have taken a Gambian girl on an audition.

Adama Tamba's trial began this week Monday as the striker seeks to become the first Gambian female to sign a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's female outfit.

Tamba earns a trial ticket following an impressive display with Red Scorpions in the country's second tier in which she netted 50 plus goals.

The trial is facilitated by Glo Sports, according to Red Scorpions' press secretary Baboucarr Sey.

Adama has represented Gambia at international level several times and will get to learn of outcome of her trial this Friday, Foroyaa Sport understands.

PSG finished third-place in the Division One Feminine last season.