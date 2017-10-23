Gambia: Likely New Stadium for Modou Lo-Lac Combat

The Modou Lo -Lac 2 combat may not go ahead as planned this month at the Stade Demba Diop amid concerns over the venue's facilities.

The Demba Diop stadium is undergoing renovation after some of the venue's structures were vandalized during a local football final in July which left at least eight fans dead.

The incident happened, a day before the Modo Lo-Lac De Guier's fight leading to the combat's cancellation.

Efforts to schedule another date proved uneasy before October 29th was chosen. However, the fight may not be held at the said stadium after probing by government showed the stadium is still lacking in standard bearing.

As a result, promoter of the fight and government are considering shifting the duel to the Iba Mar Diop stadium.

'What we have chosen is that we cannot organize the battle (Modou Lô and Lac2) planned in the days to come in this Stadium (Stade Demba Diop.

'There are steps to be taken to ensure that such situations do not happen again (the July stadium tragedy).We must do everything possible to ensure the safety of people inside and outside the stadiums,' Aly Ngouille Ndiaye said.

The Senegal Sports minister also threw his weight behind the move.

'We must do the technical studies to repair all the damage in this stadium so that it is up to safety standards and the services of my ministry will start there as soon as possible,' Minister Matar Ba said.

Modou Lo and Lac are coming into must-watch clash on the back of victories over Gris Bordeaux and Yekini respectively.