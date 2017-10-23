Saurimo — The assistant coach of the Progresso of Lunda Sul, Hilário Silva, stressed on Saturday that his team will strive to achieve a positive result so as to remain in the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2017).

Speaking to the press, Hilário Silva said that this Sunday's game will be of very high level, Progresso will play with one of the best teams in the championship.

Progresso of Lunda Sul, who stand 13th with 26 points, still face the risk of being relegated if they lose the last three games of the championship.