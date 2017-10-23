22 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso of Lunda Sul Vow to Get Good Result Against 1º De Agosto

Saurimo — The assistant coach of the Progresso of Lunda Sul, Hilário Silva, stressed on Saturday that his team will strive to achieve a positive result so as to remain in the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2017).

Speaking to the press, Hilário Silva said that this Sunday's game will be of very high level, Progresso will play with one of the best teams in the championship.

Progresso of Lunda Sul, who stand 13th with 26 points, still face the risk of being relegated if they lose the last three games of the championship.

