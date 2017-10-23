22 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fuel Shortages Continue, Despite Sonangol's Assurance of Availability

Luanda — Drivers in Luanda continue facing huge queues and difficulties to fuel their vehicles with gasoline, due to the delay that has occurred in the last 24 hours in the distribution of this product in some pumps supplied by Sonangol.

Due to the lack of gasoline, in the pumps fueled by Sonangol, car owners were mainly going to Pumangol, a Sonangol competitor which had available the product.

In a round carried out this Saturday morning by Angop, at the Sonangol petrol stations in various parts of the city, some were found to be empty while others were only commercializing diesel, because the gasoline stocks had run out on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Sonangol reiterates that there is no substantial problem in fuel supply in Luanda.

Angola

