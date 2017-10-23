Angola: President Sends Condolences Message to Somali Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan President, Joao Lourenco, condemned the attack in the city of Mogadishu, Somalia, which claimed 276 lives and wounded more than 300 people.

A press release from the President's Civil Office, which reached Angop on Saturday, reads that President Joao Lourenco deplores what happened and strongly condemns ignoble action against innocent people.

In a message to his Somali counterpart, Mohamed Abdoullani, the Angolan statesman, on behalf of the Angolan people, and on his own behalf, expresses his deepest condolences and solidarity to the families of the victim