Caála — With goals scored by Vovó and Zeca, Recreativo da Caála defeated ASA by 2-0 on Saturday in their stronghold, in the continuation of the 28th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

In front of their public, Caala entered determined to win the match, reaching the goal in the initial moments through the captain Vovó, who answered with a header a cross from Careca.

In a more disputed midfield game, it was Caála who kept control of the operations before an unresponsive ASA, a situation exacerbated by Paz's red card at 24 minutes., following a physical assault (slap) on Thierry. This result was maintained until the halftime.

In the second half, ASA entered with another posture, looking for the opposite goal in search of the tie and then try the victory, judging by their distressing situation in the standings.

Boneco, goalkeeper of Caála was forced, in this second half of the game, to make great defenses to keep inviolable his goalline, given the fact that ASA strikers were also not inspired.

With this result, Recreativo da Caála add 38 points and remain ninth, while ASA are at 14th place, relegation zone, with 26 points.