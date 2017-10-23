22 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - ASA Lose and Remain At Relegation Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caála — With goals scored by Vovó and Zeca, Recreativo da Caála defeated ASA by 2-0 on Saturday in their stronghold, in the continuation of the 28th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

In front of their public, Caala entered determined to win the match, reaching the goal in the initial moments through the captain Vovó, who answered with a header a cross from Careca.

In a more disputed midfield game, it was Caála who kept control of the operations before an unresponsive ASA, a situation exacerbated by Paz's red card at 24 minutes., following a physical assault (slap) on Thierry. This result was maintained until the halftime.

In the second half, ASA entered with another posture, looking for the opposite goal in search of the tie and then try the victory, judging by their distressing situation in the standings.

Boneco, goalkeeper of Caála was forced, in this second half of the game, to make great defenses to keep inviolable his goalline, given the fact that ASA strikers were also not inspired.

With this result, Recreativo da Caála add 38 points and remain ninth, while ASA are at 14th place, relegation zone, with 26 points.

Angola

Head of State Regrets Death of General Gato

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Sunday manifested his deep condolences to the Angolan Armed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.