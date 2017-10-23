21 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: New Gambia U-20 Coach Matarr - We Can Make the Country Proud

New Gambia U-20 coach Matarr

Matarr Mboge, new Gambia U-20s gaffer, is confident of building a team that can do the country proud.

Mboge was appointed as U-20 caoch yesterday according to a statement from the FA.

'I'm very happy and proud to take this next step in my career. Having worked across various national teams, this is a role that excites me as we have a strong history at youth level.

I've seen some great players and worked with some great people and with the help of all involved, I'm confident that we can build and present a team that will make the country proud. I am also grateful to the Executive for the opportunity that they have given me,' he said.

Mboge has worked with the GFF since April 2015, working across all categories assisting various coaches and teams and most recently as Assistant Head Coach of the Senior team. He has had the opportunity to work under coaches such as Peter Bonu Johnson, Raoul Savoy, Alagie Sarr and currently Sang Ndong.

Before his time with the GFF, the CAF and UEFA 'B' License holder was the Head Coach at Real de Banjul, winning the league title in 2014 following his arrival during a difficult season. His team scored nineteen goals across just nine league games and fans will be hoping that he takes this attacking philosophy to his new role. He has also previously worked in various academies in the UK, with his last role at League Two club Barnet FC as Academy Coach. He is a graduate of Loughborough University, where he started his coaching career, earning a Bachelors in Computing and Management and Masters in Multimedia and Internet Computing. Mboge also has unique experience in the business world, having worked in the marketing & advertising sector which allows him to bring a unique set of skills to his coaching.

When he first returned to The Gambia, Mboge worked with the U-20s on a voluntary basis and has now come full circle to take up the leadership mantle himself.

Mboge will continue to oversee the U-17 National Team until a permanent appointment is made.

