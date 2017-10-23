Gambia: Sukuta's Coach Disappointed With Attackers' Profligacy

Sukuta Super Nawettan team coach Lamin Camara has voiced disappointment over his side's costly squandering of chances in front of goal.

Sukuta lagged behind playing catch-up from get-set-go against former champions Serrekunda West, in a lackluster display that saw them create only a single chance for the entirety of the game.

The side had their stars to thank after nearly trailing a goal down in the first-half but West spurned their penalty kick courtesy of Sukuta's net-minder's heroics.

The result left a disenchanted Camara questioning his attack and midfield's proficiency in post-match comments.

'The midfield and the attacking force were dormant that they could not create chances. We managed to create one chance which is a disappointment to the entire coaching staff,' Camara said in the aftermath of his outfit's opening game that ended goalless.

Lamin's opposing number in the dug-out Alieu Jallow , rued his side's lack of luck dose but promised to make up for their opening match blip with a win over next opponents Barra Essau Mayamba (BEM).