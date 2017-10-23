21 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sukuta's Coach Disappointed With Attackers' Profligacy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Sukuta Super Nawettan team coach Lamin Camara has voiced disappointment over his side's costly squandering of chances in front of goal.

Sukuta lagged behind playing catch-up from get-set-go against former champions Serrekunda West, in a lackluster display that saw them create only a single chance for the entirety of the game.

The side had their stars to thank after nearly trailing a goal down in the first-half but West spurned their penalty kick courtesy of Sukuta's net-minder's heroics.

The result left a disenchanted Camara questioning his attack and midfield's proficiency in post-match comments.

'The midfield and the attacking force were dormant that they could not create chances. We managed to create one chance which is a disappointment to the entire coaching staff,' Camara said in the aftermath of his outfit's opening game that ended goalless.

Lamin's opposing number in the dug-out Alieu Jallow , rued his side's lack of luck dose but promised to make up for their opening match blip with a win over next opponents Barra Essau Mayamba (BEM).

Gambia

Interim Order / Asset Freeze On Ex-President, Close Associates

The Commission of Enquiry, set by President Barrow and commonly called "the Janneh Commission," has issued an interim… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.