Gambia: Two Brothers Arrested

Two close brothers have been arrested and are in the custody of the Police since 16th October 2017. The arrest of the two brothers is said to be related to allegations that they are part of a 'Whatsapp' group where members share offensive statements, according to information received by this medium.

Sources reveal that Gibril Badjie was picked up at his residence in Brikama by Police Investigation officers and detained at the Brikama Police station for 2 days before being transferred to Police headquarters in Banjul; that his elder brother Ansu Badjie alias 'professor,' was also arrested at his workplace in Basse on the same day and briefly detained at the Basse Police Station before being transported to the Major Crimes Unit in Banjul.

"The brothers were arrested and detained at various police stations since the 16th of October. Both were driven to the Major Crimes Unit at Police Headquarters in Banjul for interrogation on allegations of the alleged 'WhatsApp' audios," the sources said.

The source further indicated to this medium that the two brothers are still in detention and the source cannot establish whether access has been granted to family members to see them. But that what is clear is that the men are under the custody of the Police and are detained in Banjul.

At the time of going to press, Police spokesperson ASP Foday Conta confirmed the arrest of the duo and said the detainees were asked to inform their family members to come and bail them. Asked the reasons (s) behind their detention, he promised to get back to this reporter.