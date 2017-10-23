21 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama's Coach - Foni Can Frustrate Any in Super Nawettan

By Abdoulie Fatty and Yankuba Jallow

Brikama's coach John Ndure believes Foni can frustrate any team in the ongoing Super Nawettan.

Foni and Kombo East are the latest inclusions in the widely followed community FiB-sponsored tournament and Ndure insists Foni can work up any team they face.

'I called on all the other sides to desist from underrating the Foni side as they can frustrate any side they meet. I commend them for the nice football they displayed,' Ndure says in post-match remarks.

The erstwhile Brikama United manager's remarks come after his side were pestered by Foni in what was the sides' first meeting in the championship.

Brikama's Super Nawettan outfit however managed to wriggle out of the clash snatching all points courtesy of a lone goal.

Taking turns to speak, Foni's gaffer Nuha Sanyang is hopeful of picking the points against Manjai in their next schedule while lauding his charges for keeping their heads up and not throwing in the towel easily despite Brikama playing before a packed mini-stadium at home.

In other fixtures, it was yet another draw for champions Gunjur after slugging out a goalless affair with Serrekunda Central as 10-man Bakau beat Lamin at the SK East Park.

