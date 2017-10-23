Gambia: Ali Finding Mark in Albania

Striker Ali Sowe is slowly walking to scoring form with Albania Super League side Skënderbeu Korçë. The ex-Gamtel FC front-man is on two goals in five out of the six league matches he'd gotten to play in so far.

Fondly dubbed Drogba, the forward fired in his first league goal, scoring one of Skenderbeu's two goals in the 2-0 over Partizani Tirana last month.

His second came last Sunday as his club romped Lushjna 4-1 with the Scorpions' man notching in the third goal, bringing his total season nettings to five in ten games he's featured in including the Europa League.

They face Czech Republic's Partizan today in an evening kick-off in a Europa group game. Skënderbeu steep into Thursday's game on top form as they top the Albanian top flight with an unbeaten record.

The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan to earn regular playing time.

Sowe's temporary deal to Albania is sanctioned to allow him acquaint with rigours of first team football with an aim of returning to parent club Chievo to stake his place in the first team of the Serie A's outfit.