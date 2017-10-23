21 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ali Finding Mark in Albania

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Ali Sowe is slowly walking to scoring form with Albania Super League side Skënderbeu Korçë. The ex-Gamtel FC front-man is on two goals in five out of the six league matches he'd gotten to play in so far.

Fondly dubbed Drogba, the forward fired in his first league goal, scoring one of Skenderbeu's two goals in the 2-0 over Partizani Tirana last month.

His second came last Sunday as his club romped Lushjna 4-1 with the Scorpions' man notching in the third goal, bringing his total season nettings to five in ten games he's featured in including the Europa League.

They face Czech Republic's Partizan today in an evening kick-off in a Europa group game. Skënderbeu steep into Thursday's game on top form as they top the Albanian top flight with an unbeaten record.

The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan to earn regular playing time.

Sowe's temporary deal to Albania is sanctioned to allow him acquaint with rigours of first team football with an aim of returning to parent club Chievo to stake his place in the first team of the Serie A's outfit.

Gambia

Interim Order / Asset Freeze On Ex-President, Close Associates

The Commission of Enquiry, set by President Barrow and commonly called "the Janneh Commission," has issued an interim… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.