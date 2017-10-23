Gambia: Young People Are Responding to the Proposal for Them to Start Enterprises

The Commission of Enquiry, set by President Barrow and commonly called "the Janneh Commission," has issued an interim… Read more »

Two young people who were deported from Sweden, have prepared proposals to operate a poultry project. They have been asked to submit their proposals for assessment by a Masters' Degree holder in Agriculture, so that the viability of their project would be assessed. Foroyaa will contact the Ministry of Trade to find out what the young people should do to submit their proposals for consideration and where it should be lodged for onward transmission to the public. Seed money is what many industrious young people are waiting for, to earn their keep through their sweat.

