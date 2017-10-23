21 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Upper Saloum Chief Under Police Investigation in Connection to Chinese Donated Rice

By Abdoulai G. Dibba

Information reaching this medium has it that the Chief of Upper Saloum, Malick Mbye, is currently under police investigation in connection with 166 bags of rice donated by China.

According to sources, Upper Saloum District benefitted from the rice donated by the Chinese government with 1,140 bags, which was supposed to be distributed to households in the district.

However, the source went further to reveal that 166 bags of rice was unaccounted for and the Chief was called to report to Njau Police Station and later referred to Kaur Police Station, where an investigation was mounted against him.

When contacted on the issue, the Police spokesperson Foday Conta, said it is news to him as he has not received any information from that end.

However, he promised to find out from the police at Kaur and get back to this reporter.

When contacted, the Coordinator of the Taskforce for the distribution of the rice Musa Sonko, confirmed the story but was quick to add that the matter is under investigation and he cannot comment on it.

However, up to the time of going to press, no information was received from the quarters of the police. Foroyaa will inform the public once information flows from the police quarters.

