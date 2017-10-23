Nigeria: Borno Police Confirms Killing of 16 Persons in Multiple Suicide Attack

Maiduguri — The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 16 people, including a male and two female suicide bombers around Muna Garage and Muna Dalti general area of Maiduguri metropolis.

The incident which took place on Sunday night also left 18 people critically injured, who are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

Muna Garage is an outskirt of Maiduguri the state capital located North East which has witnessed a series of deadly attacks by insurgents in the past.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Isuku in a press statement on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu said, " On 22/10/2017 at about 2020hrs, a Male Suicide bomber detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped on him at Muna Garage killing himself and 13 persons, with five others injured.

"In another development at Muna Dalti ,Two Female suicide bombers detonated same killing themselves and injured 13 people

" The injured ones were conveyed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment and corpses evacuated.

"EOD/other Police teams deployed to sanitize scene and environs.

"In all, 16 persons killed while eighteen injured in the three explosions". The CP stated.