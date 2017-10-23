Government may consider the cancellation of Independence Day celebrations following a cholera outbreak in some parts of the country.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya said that the Public Health Act may be applied in cancelling Independence Day celebrations to curtail the possible spread of cholera that has already reached 111 occurrences despite the rains that is usually the main cause not come full force.

Dr Chilufya said that health experts will assess the danger and advise before some a drastic step can be taken.

The Ministry of Health has already used its discretion to cancel the scheduled rally for the opposition United Party for National Development citing the cholera threat in Kanyama Township.

On Tuesday Zambia will commemorate its 53rd Independence celebrations.