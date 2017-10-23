Zimbabwe: Govt Makes Clarifications On Ministries

Government has made clarifications on the nomenclature of some Government ministries following the recent Cabinet reshuffle. In a statement on Friday, Acting Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Regis Chikowore said the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda had made the clarifications.

"The chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr M. J. M. Sibanda has clarified the nomenclature of five Government ministries following the recent Cabinet reshuffle by His Excellency the President, Cde R.G. Mugabe, which saw some of them being reconfigured," reads the statement.

"The ministries are as follows: Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Ministry of Tourism, Hospitality Industry and Environment, Ministry of Water Resources Development and Climate and Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture."

Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo, who is the Zanu-PF spokesperson is the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, while Cde Edgar Mbwembwe, the former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, is the Tourism, Hospitality Industry and Environment Minister.

Water Resources Development and Climate Minister is Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, while Cde Saviour Kasukuwere is the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, with Cde Makhosini Hlongwane heading the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

President Mugabe swore in three new Cabinet ministers and four Ministers of State.

The three Cabinet Ministers are Retired Major-General Happyton Bonyongwe (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Cdes Mbwembwe and Chiratidzo Mabuwa (Youths, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

The Ministers of State are Dr Paul Chimedza (Provincial Affairs, Masvingo) Cde Webster Shamu (Provincial Affairs, Mashonaland West, Cde Thokozile Mathuthu (Provincial Affairs, Matabeleland North) and Ambassador Maboyi Ncube (Provincial Affairs Matabeleland South).