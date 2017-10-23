Tanzania Urged to Release Lawyers in Same-Sex Crackdown

Dar — TANZANIA is under pressure to release 13 lawyers arrested for allegedly promoting homosexuality in the East African country. The human rights defenders drawn from South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda were arrested as they attended a legal consultation in the capital Dar-es-Salaam.

They face life imprisonment. Although the 13 were initially released, police re-arrested them on Friday. The Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) called on Tanzanian authorities to drop charges against the legal representatives. "SAHRDN considers the arrest and detention of the 13 people as a shameful attempt to stifle freedom of expression, assembly association, guaranteed in the Tanzanian Constitution and is an abuse of laws by the authorities," the organisation stated. "Tanzanian authorities need to appreciate that freedom and independence of the legal profession is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of the rule of law in any democracy." Homosexuality is a social taboo throughout Tanzania. The crackdown of same-sex acts have intensified under the rule of President Joseph Magufuli, the strict disciplinarian voted into power in 2015.

He blames international nongovernmental organisations for promoting homosexuality in the country. Magufuli, increasingly accused of being a dictator, has threatened to expel the organisations. -CAJ News