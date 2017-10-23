18 October 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gweru Entrepreneur Scoops Megafest Awards

By Stephen Chadenga

Midlands property developer, Tinashe Manzungu scooped two awards at the Midlands provincial Megafest Business Awards held recently in Gweru.

Manzungu, a multi-award winner, won the Best Chief Executive and Industrialist of the Year awards.

The 31-year-old, who is the chief executive of Zimbuild, a property development company, is also chairman of the recently-established TM Group of Companies which has interests in construction, real estate, medical aid and micro-financing services.

TM Group has Zimbuild Construction Company, Zimbuild Property Investments, Luxury Living International, Tinrue Financial Services, Zimbabwe General Medical Aid Fund and Africa Heaven Funeral Services.

A graduate from the Midlands State University, Manzungu said he was humbled by the recognition through the Megafest Business Awards, adding that he was driven by passion to serve the community.

"We are taking ZimAsset to greater heights and while I appreciate the business awards honoured to me, let me hasten to say that we put the awards into practice for the benefit of Zimbabweans," he said.

"When I started as an upcoming entrepreneur a few years ago, it was like I would serve the Midlands capital, but now the business empire is spreading wings across the country and possibly to international levels in the near future."

