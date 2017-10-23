Botswana: Gaborone City Mobile Application Launches

Gaborone — Gaborone City Council, in collaboration with Gaborone CityApp Company, has launched Gaborone City mobile application.

The App is Botswana's one-stop-information mobile application offering business listing, advertising, online mobile shopping, integration and mobile ticketing.

Speaking at the application launch recently, Gaborone CityApp Company managing director, Mr Goboletswe Sepapane said the App was aimed at digitalising the city.

Mr Sepapane said even though other platforms such as Facebook existed, there was need to bridge the gap thus creating something custom-made for the country.

He said the App would ensure accessibility to information, which he said had been missing such as location identification while only common ones were found.

The name Gaborone CityApp, he said was derived from the fact that everything in Botswana was linked to Gaborone pointing out that Gaborone was an administrative and tourism city.

"We decided to benchmark with other cities and we came to conclusion that Gaborone is technically Botswana," he added.

However, Mr Sepapane said though the App was called Gaborone CityApp, it was not confined to Gaborone only, adding "maybe over time the name would change to Botswana App."

Also, he said the App was aimed at reflecting Botswana, hence its logo which comprised a blue sky scraper and diamonds resembling the sky scrapers in Gaborone and diamonds produced in Botswana.

He further mentioned that the App opening screen showed the three Dikgosi Monuments and the colour blue found in the national flag.

For her part, Samsung brand stores director, Ms Thilo Naicker said the App had a potential in developing technology in Botswana for business.

Ms Naicker pointed out that the App would also change the country's landscape.

The world class App, she said would bring about aggregation of services in the community making Gaborone a first world city.

"The App allows the community to know everything happening in the city at the blink of an eye," she said.

She also said the App was launched in its second version but the aim was to have many versions to make it "as excellent as possible."

Source : BOPA