League strugglers Red Lions produced a five star performance to register one of their most amazing victories after beating Silver Strikers 1-0 in an entertaining match played at the Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This was the first league defeat for the Central Bankers after 22 games in the ongoing 2017-18 TNM Super League which has reached a critical stage.

Written off from all quarters, the orbituaries for Red Lions Coaches were already penned and ready to roll.

The technical panel galvanised a formidable performance from a side felt they were capable of producing.

Despite a 50-50 affair almost the entire game, the Lions emerged victorious with a Chimwemwe Chidati incredible header that emanated from a corner kick few minutes into the second half.

The soldiers could have already taken the lead in the first half but Captain Chikoti Chirwa's long range double efforts failed to kiss the

back of the net as the ball went wide with few centimetres.

Silver also need to thank their goalkeeper Brighton Muthali for producing incredible saves that served his team from further embarassment.

Silver Strikers made three changes bringing in Blessings Tembo, Ronald Pangani and Mike Tete resting Binwell Katinji, Timothy Chitedze and Thuso Paipi.

The soldiers made a single substitution resting Mphatso Ngwira and introduced Steve Ziba.

Silvers Man of the moment Matthews Sibale failed to produced some sparks upfront as he was tightly marked by Red Lions defenders.

Silver Strikers launched some few fierce attacks that came wave after wave in the dying minutes in search of an equaliser but time wasn't ontheir side.

Silver Team Manager Francis Songo described the weekend's outing whichsaw them collecting a single point from a possible six as terrible.

"Losing to Red Lions is a big blow to us. It has been a bad weekend but the performance displayed in these two games wasn't impressive and we didn't deserve to collect maximum points" said Songo.

He however expressed hope of bouncing back in next assignments and refused to comment on the performance of other teams.

"The other clubs are playing their games and we are playing ours so we are only focussing on our side" said Songo.

On his part, Red Lions Assistant Coach Prichard Mwansa was over the moon after the final whistle.

"We lost the past three games and this was a must win for us. We failed to score in the past games and we focused on improving the

scoring area. The three points will surely give us morale in our camp" said a visibly excitited Mwansa in a post-match interview.

Despite the win, Red Lions are stuck on position 13 with 23 points from 21 games.