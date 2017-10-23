Malawi: Auditions for 2018 Miss Malawi Progressing Well

Lilongwe — The search for the next queen to take the crown of the 2018 Miss Malawi is progressing well with 30 girls successfully making it through auditions that are still going on.

Manager for Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant, Florence Banda, confirmed in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), on Friday that the process of choosing the next beauty queen is going on well.

"We have started with auditions by assessing their ability to speak and how best they can articulate issues as well as their understanding on the roles and duties of Miss Malawi" Banda said.

She added that the girls who will make through the auditions will contest on regional finals which will usher them unto the platform of grand finals of the contest scheduled for April 28, 2018.

Banda said registration for auditions is still in progress and appealed to those girls interested in the beauty pageant to try their luck.

The 2018 contest has maintained the same theme used in the last contest which is "Managing Rapid Population Growth."

Banda said they have maintained the theme because they want the roles of Miss Malawi to largely focus on promoting education among the youth especially girls.

"Our mission is to keep more girls in schools by reducing the number of dropouts, in the course decreasing early marriages which are also contributing to population growth in one way or another," she said.

However, Banda bemoaned the conduct of some parents who discourage their girls from taking part in beauty contests because of misconceptions.

"It is sad that some parents still associate beauty pageants with prostitution" she said.