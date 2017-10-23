Botswana: Adhere to Regulations - Molefhi

Maun — Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Nonofo Molefhi has encouraged Maun residents to adhere to physical planning regulations.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Maun on October 19, Mr Molefhi said it was critical to construct structures approved by experts, starting from the foundation of the house to its completion.

Building structures, he said should conform to physical planning regulations for them to be recognised as quality structures.

He observed that housing structures were significant since their value appreciated as compared to other assets which lost value with time.

Mr Molefhi said the ministry was also moving to regulate brick manufacturers to ensure quality of building structures.

He observed that the move was to ensure that infrastructural defects such as cracks, did not emanate from poor quality of bricks.

He noted that people bought bricks without making sure that they were of good quality while some made their own without considering the recommended quality which sometimes led to damages in harsh conditions.

The new regulations, he said would also ensure that engineers, architects, draftsman and technologists were certified according to their skills.

He said the regulation would help easily identify who was at fault in the chain as well as protect clients from untrustworthy contractors who disappeared before completing projects.

Mr Molefhi said the regulation also aimed at correcting mishaps in the construction industry.

Residents appreciated government's move to regulate. However, some argued that most in the North West region could not afford quality structures especially with regard to addressing shortage of land where double storey buildings were the preferred structures.

Ms Bolobile Chimane said the world was experiencing harsh weather conditions such as cyclones and earth quakes therefore double storey buildings might not be ideal to which Minister Molefhi explained that if built according to standards, such buildings were suitable.

