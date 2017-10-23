23 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Meets With His Ugandan Counterpart

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Sunday arrived in Uganda to discuss with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The two leaders have held talks on bilateral relations and security cooperation at the Presidential Palace in Kampala last night.

Uganda which is a reliable partner is helping Somali Federal government in the fight against Al Shabaab.

The trip came days after the Oct. 14 terror attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu that killed 358 people.

Museveni in a condolence message condemned the terror attack.

Uganda provides the bulk of the African Union peacekeeping troops in Somalia that are helping to pacify the country.

