Somalia: Galmudug Blames Puntland for Deadly Battle in Galkayo

The governor of Mudug region under Galmudug state Abdirashid Hashi Artan has accused Puntland forces of attacking herders in the rural area around Galkayo city on Sunday.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, Artan said at least 6 civilians who were members of the local community have been killed, 10 others by Puntland troops during the attack.

"This was a clear violation of the peace agreement between Galmudug and Puntland signed in Galkayo in mid this year," he said, adding that Puntland will pay the price of the raid.

Meanwhile, Puntland state authorities are yet to release their own statement, regarding the blame and Sunday's fighting near Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug province.