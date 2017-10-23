Mangochi — Officer In-Charge (O/C) for Malombe Police Post, Sub Inspector Joseph Nkachilika, who is alleged to have defiled a 14-year-old girl, has been remanded to Zomba Central Prison, the Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

On October 9, MANA reported Nkachilika's alleged scandal following tip-offs from community members in Group Village Headman (GVH) Likulungwa, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe in Mangochi, where the incident reportedly happened.

Although Mangochi Police Station feigned ignorance on the matter then, T/A Chowe confirmed the incident happened and he had called on the police for speedy investigations on the same.

On Friday, Mangochi Police Station Prosecutor Inspector Efford Kamphonje told a meeting of the district's Court User's Committee (CUC) that Nkachilika was being held on remand at Zomba Central Prison.

"The case was presented in court here and his file was transferred to Zomba Resident Magistrate's Court and the suspect is still on remand," Kamphonje said.

He said the transfer was done considering that the Officer In-Charge was at a police post under Mangochi Police Station.

Kamphonje was responding to a query by the committee which was seeking a report on the Malombe case and another case involving a police officer under Mangochi Police Station who is alleged to have shot a civilian on the leg.

Commenting on the development, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) Programs Manager for Mangochi Patrick Kumbuyo said the commission is eager to see justice to prevail in the two cases.