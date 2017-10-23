Botswana: Talana Farms Set Pace

Bobonong — Agriculture remains a key component of the country's national strategy for private sector development, employment creation and value addition opportunities for food security and exports.

Officiating at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the P10 million silos at Talana Farms on October 19, Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi explained that the importance of agriculture could not be understated not only to the development of the country but also to the sustenance and continuity as the country.

He said the national requirement of cereals for rain fed production was 260 000 tonnes and 12 399 tonnes for pulses.

For 2016/17 ploughing season he said, 54 597 tonnes of cereals was required.

He said the country produced 66 966 tonnes of pulses and cereals which translated to 26 per cent production, making the nation a food importing developing country with a shortfall of 74 per cent.

Mr Masisi said the shortfall "clearly demonstrates that we need to do more to foster the growth of the sector, given the opportunities for both commercial and subsistence farmers."

The sector he said was besieged with many challenges such as water scarcity due to low rainfall and persistent drought which were the effects of climate change on food production as well as population growth and urbanisation that competed with agriculture for available water resources.

Despite the challenges, he said the demand for grain in the country continued to grow, calling on farmers to prevail against the odds.

Kwenantle Farms he said were a ray of hope as they were setting the pace in zero rain fed, the use of sustainable irrigation methodologies.

He acknowledged that there was still insufficient availability of infrastructure to farming areas and that contributed to poor delivery of produce to the end user but said through some ESP projects currently being carried out, that would be addressed.

Mr Masisi said Botswana Development Corporation's partnership with Kwenantle was a key indicator to government's commitment to support ventures that contributed to the country's developmental objectives of diversifying the economy, creating sustainable jobs for Batswana and export promotion.

Botswana he added must transform from being a net importer and consumer to being a producer and exporter, which could be achieved through deliberate transformation of the agricultural sector that was innovative and inclusive.

He was pleased to note that the farm was able to secure 64 permanent jobs, 49 one to two year contracts and an average of 50 temporary workers from neighbouring communities.

Acting Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Biggie Butale hailed the project as a true reflection that the venture would not only touch the lives of ordinary people in the area but the entire nation by reducing imports.

Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Patrick Ralotsia stated that he was enthused to see the farm flourishing again since the country had more agricultural land that was not in use.

One of Kwenantle Farms directors, Ms Lembie Mmereki said the construction of the silos marked stage two in the development of the farm.

