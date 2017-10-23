Zimbabwe: Four Face 9 Years Jail Over Dead Pangolin

A pensioner and three suspects from Mvurwi and Mt Darwin respectively landed in the dock after they were found in possession of a dead pangolin.

Prosecutors say the corpse is valued at $5 000. Possession of a pangolin carries a mandatory 9 year jail sentence.

Edward Chadoka,67, Tinashe Chikore,30,Pedzisai Sora,33, and Never Chibande 47 appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta Thursday charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

According to court papers, on October 4 this year, police officers from the minerals and border control unit received information to the effect that the four were in possession of one of the specially protected species in Chisipite, Harare.

It is alleged they intended to sell the dead pangolin at Chisipite Shopping centre.

The police, acting on the information, proceeded to Chisipite being led by the informer.

Court heard the informer pretended as a buyer.

Upon arrival, the police started carrying out surveillance in the area.

The quartet arrived sometime later in their vehicle and Chadoka disembarked and proceeded to the informer's vehicle holding a khakhi paper.

The cops followed and found Chadoka seated on the passenger seat and had opened the paper which had the pangolin.

He was asked to produce a license authorising him to possess a pangolin and he failed.

Chadoka was arrested and he implicated his accomplices leading to their arrest.