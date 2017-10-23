The pageant that celebrates beauty in ugliness, Mr Ugly 2017, will see 13 contestants vying for the top spot on the 25th of November after a one year break.

Mr Ugly was introduced in 2010 and some fans and contestants were not happy with the last winner Mison Sere whom they argued was not the ugliest man in the country.

The winner of this year's competition is going to represent the country at the inaugural Mr Ugly Africa to be held in South Africa next year.

Organiser of the pageant, David Machowa, said this year they will focus more on the models' character to avoid problems like in the past.

"We were mainly looking at appearance, confidence and zeal but this time, things have changed a bit as we will also be looking at the person's character," said Machowa in an interview.

"This is so because we have been having problems with the last winner Sere who has been in the media complaining that he never got any help after the competition. Yet it was him who disappeared," he added.

"Sometimes when we get hold of him he will not come to events in which would be supposed to take part."

Austin Mbewe was the inaugural winner of Mr Ugly in 2011 after beating 8 other contestants in an event the judges described as "tightly contested" then.

The following year the big price went to William Masvinu who won the competition again in 2013/4 before he was dethroned by Sere.

The event was to make international headlines after Masvinu complained saying he was cheated because he thought he was "naturally ugly" while Sere had faked his ugliness.