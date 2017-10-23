Malawi: Celebrating Preservation of Lhomwe Culture

Thyolo — Travelling from Luchenza Municipality towards Mulanje, about some four kilometres, takes you face to face with a majestic and imposing billboard that beckons one to a Lhomwe Cultural Centre at Chonde.

The pigeon peas strewn in every nearby garden, the jovial, ever smiling community and the inscription on the board: 'Mulhako wa Alhomwe, Alhomwe, Alhomwe Noophiya,' gives you the literal translation of the message - you are at the gateway to Lhomweland and therefore, you are, welcome.

The cultural centre, which opened its doors in 2009, hosts an annual Lhomwe cultural day which depicts all the cultural activities ranging from food to the Lhomwe way of life.

As headquarters of the tribes' culture, the community boasts of its existence in their area and the benefits it has brought since its introduction.

"We nearly lost our culture over the years," says Group Village Head (GVH) Chonde, "But gradually, we are regaining it."

She says that through the centre, the young generation now knows how their ancestors lived. She observes that the youthful Lhomwes can now squat or kneel down while speaking to elders as a sign of respect, just as it was in the past.

The lost cultural practices and traditions through different lifestyles are once again flourishing among the modern generation, according to the chief.

"Previously, our mothers decorated their waists with beads to secure their marriages. This practice was lost over time but now it is back.

Beads are sold even in markets because women have now realized that they keep husbands around," GVH Chonde enthuses.

Charles Tebulo is a community member who lives close to the centre. He says there is a boom in economic activities bringing direct benefits to the community because of the establishment of Mulhako wa Alhomwe headquarters in their area.

Many visitors patronize the centre on daily basis and add to that the throngs of people during the annual Mulhako wa Alhomwe event; small scale businesses make a kill.

"We sell different dishes of food and other items related to Lhomwe culture to the visitors. We have foodstuffs like pigeon peas mixed with dried cassava, mice and cow peas which people love to eat when they come here," says Tebulo.

However, although the community boasts of the numerous benefits of the cultural centre, some flaws still exist against the core objective of the establishment.

A recent visit to the cultural centre and surrounding villages by Malawi News Agency (Mana) established that restoration of the Lhomwe language has a long way to go.

Except for the elderly, many people we interviewed had difficulties expressing themselves using the language. Their proficiency was limited to the basic greeting 'moseliwa,' and its corresponding response, 'moseliwa khanyuwano.'

Most respondents started well in the language but switched to Chichewa within seconds confessing that Lhomwe language is difficult.

For Tebulo, he says personally he has greatly improved in Lhomwe proficiency through the annual event which encourages communities to converse in their local language than before when it was almost extinct.

"We were reluctant to learn from our parents because we were shy to speak the language. That is why most Lhomwe adults cannot speak it properly. But that is not the case now, we have embraced it and it's working," he says.

In direct response to the needs of the young generation, the centre started language classes for people to improve their proficiency in Lhomwe.

However, classes are inconsistent because most instructors operate from Blantyre City.

One of the guards at the centre, who challenged the reporter to conduct the interview in Lhomwe throughout, says the classes would survive if locals with strong knowledge of the language were involved in teaching it.

The guard, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleges that engagement of well qualified teachers at the Lhomwe language school has affected the continuation of classes.

"I know this language better than those with degrees. Employing teachers who travelled over 30 kilometres from Blantyre to Chonde, just to teach for an hour was not a very good idea. Some of the locals here can do it even better," the guard challenges.

"The centre needs teachers who can be at the campus daily and these can only come from the surrounding community. In our case, we learnt it from parents who didn't even go to school and we can move on just like that," adds the source.

Nevertheless, Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muchanakwaye Mpuluka argues that the centre is doing enough in reviving the language.

"We have the classes here and all other districts where there are Lhomwes," Mpuluka notes.

Weighing in on the extinction of the Lhomwe language, Mpuluka discloses that there are books that are printed to assist and consolidate learning of the language quickly.

The slow progress of enriching the Lhomwe culture through language should not overshadow other tremendous achievements the centre and the Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual event have spawned over the years, according to Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

"There have been other remarkable achievements like promotion of relationship and interaction with people of other tribes in the country through various activities," says Ngolongoliwa who is the supreme chief of the Lhomwe people.

Events to mark this year's Mulhako wa Alhomwe return on October 29.

The commemoration invites and attracts people from different ethnic tribes within Malawi and across the borders to appreciate the Lhomwe culture through interaction.

"When we talk of unity in Malawi, the cultural gatherings are playing a major role in bringing together people from different cultures to appreciate what others do and value," says Ngolongoliwa.

Other than the Mulhako, the country has several other cultural ceremonies like the Gonapamuhanya among Tumbukas, the Umhlangano wa Gomani Maseko among the Ngoni and the Mgumano wa Asena ndi a Mang'anja among people from the Lower Shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Cecilia Chazama says government supports the celebration of different cultures in the country as one way of promoting cultural identity.

"The ministry always emphasizes that people should identify themselves with their cultural and traditional values and practices," says Chazama. "Just like a tree without roots is dead, a society without cultural values is nothing."

As this year's Mulhako annual festival is fast approaching, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa promises Malawians of an exciting and memorable cultural day characterized by different traditional dances and displays.

The day carries with it spectacular actions. This is the day that popular herbs among the Lhomwes are sold openly; husbands and wives hurriedly buy the herbs and squeeze them into their pockets and hand bags respectively, avoiding each other's attention as the herbs' purpose is to 'tame each other.'

For now, one can only start planning to be part of this annual cultural celebration at Chonde in Mulanje on October 29 in view of the saying that 'seeing is believing.'