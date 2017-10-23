Bulawayo-based Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) on Thursday launched its manifesto with devolution of power and equitable distribution of resources being some of the party's top priorities if elected into government.

MRP also complained about "unwanted pregnancies" among Mthwakazi women whom they said were being deliberately targeted by moneyed men from Zimbabwe who impose children on them and abandon them.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo media centre, MRP president, Mqondisi Moyo, said the manifesto contains envisaged practical and implementable commitments and a programme of action which will lead to the "restoration of the state of Mthwakazi".

"The most important aspect about the MRP manifesto is that it gives practical programmes, commitments and actions on what is to be done by the MRP government that shall lead to the taking of political power in all Mthwakazi regions in the 2018 general elections.

MRP shall contest elections in order to win political power in Mthwakazi. We will use political power to restore the state of Mthwakazi as a separate country from Zimbabwe as was the case before colonialism by UDI and Zimbabwe," said Moyo.

The MRP president said his party will also implement the Matebeleland Zambezi Water Project as well as devolve power.

"All Mthwakazi languages will be recognised equally and each and every district will be in charge of its own affairs and in terms of employment opportunities. Priority will be given to local communities.

In education, strictly children will be taught in their mother's languages especially at primary level. A local language will be a must for every teacher," said Moyo.

Moyo also said his government will create millions of jobs through massive industrial development.

The 67 page manifesto also highlighted a plethora of grievances against the government, emanating from the government's discrimination of the Matebeleland region.

"Our women are still targeted for unwanted pregnancies by money loaded Zimbabwean men in line with the 1979 document. The land question has still not been addressed transparently and still not yet belong to us but continues to change from the hands of whites to Shona speaking people at our expense," alleged Moyo.

The party also bemoaned the belittling of the role which former ZIPRA cadres played during the liberation struggle.

"ZPRA veterans are still neglected and their role in the armed struggle remains unrecognised. Mthwakazi people are still trapped in poverty and deprived from education, land and employment," added the document.

MPP was formed in January 2014 with the sole objective of restoring the Mthwakazi state.