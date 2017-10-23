21 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Only President Mujuru Is Assured of Her Position in People's Rainbow Coalition, Says Gorden Moyo

Newly formed People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) said all 210 positions for Members of Parliament which will be contested in the next general election are vacant while the position of president was already occupied.

PRC was launched last Friday and is being led by former Zanu PF and government vice president Joice Mujuru. It now joins other coalitions namely the MDC Alliance led by Morgan Tsvangirai and CODE led by Elton Mangoma.

Mujuru becomes the first female 2018 presidential candidate leading a coalition of opposition parties.

Member s of the PRC are National People Party, led by Mujuru, a breakaway faction of People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabwe United for Democracy (Zunde) led by Farai Mbira and Gilbert Dzikiti's Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (DARE).

Addressing nearly 200 PRC's executive members from different party formations at the pre-signing ceremony Friday at Mujuru's Rylance Farm, Gorden Moyo said as PRC they are doing things differently from other coalitions where positions have been reserved for relatives, close allies and girlfriends.

"For you to be our candidate, PRC candidate, you must be popularly elected," Moyo said.

"We shall have consensus, where there is no consensus primary elections will be held."

He added, "All the candidates that will be identified will not be candidates for PDP, DARE or ZUNDE but candidates for the Coalition."

Moyo added that all parties who have the common objective with PRC are free to come and join the freedom train.

"We are not closing the door, it is still open to anyone, the political parties here today are the founding members of PRC."

