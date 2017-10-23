Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti's party has railed against the Zanu PF government for continued policy somersaults that have seen it recently abandon its controversial 2016 import ban policy on basic commodities, saying that worsens the country's high risk profile.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume said in a statement Friday government's policy inconsistencies unnecessarily kept citizens on the edge and hardly knowing what was going to hit them next.

"In Zimbabwe the laws are fluid, within a short space of time a single piece of legislation can change several times.

"That has been the case with the legal framework on Control of Goods (Open General Import Licence)," Mafume said in a statement.

Government last year gazetted the unpopular Statutory 64 of 2016 which decreed a blanket ban on selected edible and non-edible products it argued were readily available locally.

At the time, Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha argued the policy was there to protect the local industry from unfair competition from cheap imports mostly sourced from neighbouring South Africa.

The decision ignited fierce rioting among those who depended on cross border trading in Beitbridge, scenes which triggered similar protests in Harare.

Amid all the warning from political opponents among them PDP, government dug its heels on the ground, insisting the policy was the best answer to an import dependent economy.

Prices have in the past few weeks increased significantly in a development that has caught the same government unawares.

Following the economic upheaval, the government this week proclaimed Statutory Instrument 122 of 2017 which repealed S.I 64/2016.

The promulgated S.I was introduced ostensibly to enhance ease of doing business in the country.

But PDP were quick to point to the same government's leadership shortcomings.

"The time has come when denial can no longer be sustained and the government has capitulated and repealed the totalitarian and fascist elements of SI64 of through SI122 of 2017," Mafume said.

"This comes at a time when the Minister of Industry and Commerce Bimha's position on SI64 had been shilly-shallying.

"Our concern is the whole idea of a government that is full of people who are unsure of what they do, they drown in policy inconsistency. This has worsened the high country risk profile of the motherland."