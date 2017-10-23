23 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Firing Ramaphosa Could Turn Into Political Suicide for Zuma

It is now beyond trite to say that tensions are rising within the ANC, and that the stakes - money, power, lives, an entire country - are huge. In the past, it has been easy to smack down the more outlandish speculation. But President Jacob Zuma's latest Cabinet reshuffle, in which he failed to consult the ANC's top leadership, and his apparent reasons for it, show that we are now at a stage where almost anything, including the removal of Cyril Ramaphosa as Deputy President, can indeed happen. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Generally speaking, those in the business of attempting to analyse politics are well-advised not to speculate too far. Everyone will have their own definition of "too far" and too fevered. However, just three years ago no one would have thought an ANC leader would ignore his own party and appoint a Gupta hit man to the position of Finance Minister. And no one would have predicted that this same man would go so far as to threaten the entire alliance by removing Blade Nzimande without getting the go-ahead from at least the ANC's top six leadership first.

Back then it was unthinkable that someone so obviously corrupt as David...

