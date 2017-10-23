Mighty Be Forward Wanderers accelerated their gear in the TNM Super League on Sunday as they gunned down Moyale Barracks 3-1 at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Young and upcoming leftback Precious Sambani opened the score sheet through a header before veteran striker Esau Kanyenda increased the tally with the second goal.

After the goal, the Nomads went to bed as Chamveka Gwetsani reduced the arrears from a long range.

However,it was Khumbo Ng'ambi who scored the third goal for the Nomads to silence the Kaning'ina boys.

Moyale's misfortune came when Zondiwe Munthali was shown a red card after a bad tackle on Sambani.

The Nomads bench also made some substutions bringing in Isaac Kaliati and Tambe for Jabukani Linje and Zulu.

The coming in of Tambe on the middle of the park brought sanity as he locked Moyale's midfield alongside Alfred Manyozo.

Moyale have also themselves to blame as they mis fired alot of scoring opportunities especially through Khuda Muyaba.

As it stands,the Nomads are still on the summit table with 54 points. Nyasa Big Bullets are coming second with 47 points.