Kenya Students Begin Huawei Training in China

Nairobi — THE Kenyan Embassy in China has commended Huawei's efforts on capacity building in the East African country. The commendation came as nine students who were flagged off to China last week for a two-week language culture and information technology training were set to officially commence their programme in the Asian nation. It followed an opening ceremony officiated by the Officer in Charge of Education at the Embassy of Kenya in China, Reuben Augut. August commended Huawei for taking practical steps in capacity development for Kenyans students. He also commended China on being in the lead in terms of ICT and development and urged the students to export and implement the skills learned back to Kenya. The students have settled in for their language and culture training at the Beijing Culture and Language University. In addition to their training, the students will have an extensive city tour having visiting the Great Wall of China among other places thus giving them an authentic experience of the Chinese history and culture. After completing the language and culture training the nine will then proceed to the Huawei University in Shenzhen to receive training in cutting edge technology on 5G, LTE, and cloud computing whilst visiting the state of the art Huawei labs. The training will be done alongside their peers from Singapore and South Africa during the Seeds for the Future programme. The programme is currently running in 22 countries across Africa with the aim to expand to more countries.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.